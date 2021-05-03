COSBY, Mo. - Zane R. Brickey, 84, Cosby, passed away Friday, April 30, 2021, at his home.

He was born Oct. 19, 1936, to Orval and Pauline (Hecker) Brickey in Fairfax, Missouri.

On Feb. 22, 1958, Zane married LaLannie "Lonnie" Jean Palmer. They were blessed with three children.

He served over 30 years in the Navy Reserve in the Seabee Battalion, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion #15. At retirement, he was serving as a CW04.

Zane started working at Lawhon Construction Company in 1960. After nearly 60 years of dedication, at the age of 80, he retired as the Vice President and General Manager.

Zane served as past president of the St. Joseph Construction Association and the Carpenters Local #110. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, St. Joseph Building Code Board of Appeals, YFry, and the Missouri Western State University Engineering and Technology Advisory Board.

Zane always took exceptional care of his wife and family. He enjoyed golfing and his friends from the Navy.

He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter-in-law, Susan Brickey.

Survivors include: his wife, Lonnie, of the home; children: Michael Brickey (Lou Ann Adams), St. Joseph, Randall Eugene Brickey (Kristin), O'Fallon, Missouri, Nancy Hart (Randy), St. Joseph; grandchildren: Matthew Brickey (Julie), Bradley Brickey (Sami Jo), Sarah McCrerey (Ryan), Travis Hart; three great-grandchildren; sister, Judith Ann Belk; numerous nieces and nephews; and beloved dog, Cookie.

Farewell Services: 1 p.m.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.