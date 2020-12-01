Mildred Marie Bricker 97, of St. Joseph, passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Carriage Square Convalescent Center, in St. Joseph. She was born Sept. 5, 1923, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Laura and Burton Baker. She resided in South St. Joseph her entire life, and was a member of the former Hyde Park Foursquare church for over 50 years, she was a Sunday school teacher for the two and three year olds for most of that time. She was a Gramma to all the children in her classes.

Mildred was a wonderful seamstress and a crafter, she gave away many of her creations to everyone who she came in contact with. Her favorite thing to give were prayer rocks, to remind people to pray. This was her ministry. In February 1938 she married Fred M. Bricker who preceded her in death in 1998, they were married 60 years, and blessed with four children, Frederick, Laura, Judy and Robert.

Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; husband Fred; oldest son, Frederick; grea-granddaughter, Kyleigh Otte; great-grandsons, Trey Bricker and Dakota Lawrence; brothers, Burton, James, Charles and Bert Baker; sisters, Ruth Walker, Pauline Rippy, Clara Simmons, and Virginia Baker.

Survivors include children, Laura Bricker, Judy (Milo) Martin, and Robert Bricker; grandchildren, Mark (Cheryl) Farthing, Danielle (Scott) Crockett, Matt (Minda) Lawrence, Gene Martin, Rodger (Billie) Bricker, Karon Winter, Wendy (Dave) Brown, Mike Gray, Fred (Diana) Bricker Jr, Lorretta (Rodney) Brown, Michael (Belinda) Bricker, Annette (Lloyd "Butch") Lanham, Linda (Chad) Loyles, Cheryl (Teryl) Colburn, Mary (Zeke) Adams, and Christina (Barton) Holmes; 28 great-grandchildren; 23 great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Hawkins, and Shirley Frisbie; and brother, John (Barbara) Baker.

Graveside funeral services and interment will be conducted on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at 11 a.m., at the Memorial Park Cemetery. The register book will be available on Wednesday at Rupp Funeral Home.

Memorials are requested to the Noyes Home for children or to St. Jude's Children's hospital.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.