Jerry Raymond Brewer Sr. passed away peacefully, March 24, 2022. He served in the Navy. He then worked at the CNW-Chicago Northwestern Railroad/Union Pacific Railroad for 38 years.
Jerry enjoyed fishing, hunting, and restoring old cars and trucks. He enjoyed his family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley, in 2000 and his grandson, Edward Lee Meeks IV, in 2005.
He is survived by five children, several grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Jerry had requested to be cremated with no funeral service. Memorial service at a later date. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
