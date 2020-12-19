Mary L. Brewer, 82, of St. Joseph, died Dec. 14, 2020, at her home.

Mary was born Oct. 25, 1938, in Shubert, Nebraska, to George and Rosie (Russell) Lunsford.

She owned and operated Brewers Barbeque for a number of years and participated in the Southside Fall Festival for many years.

She had previously been a cafeteria aide at Hyde Elementary School.

Mary was married to James T. Brewer, Sr., and he preceded her in death in Jan. of 2017.

Also preceding her in death were her parents and two siblings, Edna and Katherine.

Survivors include: children: Vickie Atkison-Clark (Rodger), Rhonda Ezell (William), Jack Atkison (Ruth), Mary Jo Auxier (Archie), James T. Brewer, Jr. (Sara), Jennifer "Bootsie" Phelan (Dave); 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; siblings: George, Betty, Violet, Rita, Lyle, Lee; other relatives and friends.

Over the years, she had watched all of her grandchildren and loved crossword puzzles and gardening.

Celebration of Life services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Wyatt Park Christian Church.

Arrangements by Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.