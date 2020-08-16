Bretz, Edwin "Gene" E. 1962-2020

SAVANNAH, Mo. -Edwin "Gene" Eugene Bretz 58, of Savannah, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at a local Hospital.

He was born July 16, 1962, in St. Joseph.

He married Michelle Bretz on Sept. 17, 1983, and she survives of the home.

He graduated from Savannah High School, class of 1980.

He worked at Insteel as a foreman, and enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.

He was a member of Rushville Christian Church.

Gene was preceded in death by his father, John Bretz and mother, Donna Betts.

Survivors include: wife, Michelle Bretz; daughters: Crystal (Derek) Smith, Hannah Bretz, Hayley (Nathan) Bretz, Victoria Bretz; and son, Noah Bretz; two sisters, Susan (Lawrence) Newberry and Sitha (Jim) Brinegar; grandchildren: Landen, Jocelyn, Booker and Kenzely; and his mother-in-law, Marlene Koehler.

He will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolence and obituary at: www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.