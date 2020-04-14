Brentano, Sister Alice 1932-2020

ATCHISON, Kan. - Sister Alice (Mary Adrian) Brentano, OSB, 87, a Benedictine sister of Mount St. Scholastica, Atchison, died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the monastery.

Sister Alice was born in Atchison, on Dec. 16, 1932, to Joseph and Helen Hayes Brentano.

After graduating from the Mount Academy, she entered the monastery of Mount St. Scholastica in 1950.

She received her bachelor of science, in education, from Mount St. Scholastica College and her master of science from Creighton University, in Omaha.

She taught in elementary schools in Kansas, Missouri, Iowa and Colorado for 15 years, and then served as a principal in several Kansas City and Topeka Catholic elementary schools over the next 30 years.

On her return to the monastery in 1995, Sister Alice worked in the monastery's business office until 2009, and assisted part-time as needed there until recently.

Sister Alice was preceded in death by: her parents; her sisters, Bernice Barnett and Helen Wack; and brothers, Joseph and John Brentano.

She is survived by: nieces; nephews; and her monastic family.

Arensberg Pruett Funeral Home, www.arensbergpruett.com, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be sent to Mount St. Scholastica or made online at the Mount's web site.

www.mountosb.org

Funeral services are pending until a later date. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.