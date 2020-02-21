Alouque "Ali" L. Brennan
MARYVILLE, Mo. -Alouque "Ali" Lorraine Brennan, 33, of Maryville, passed away Feb. 18, 2020.
Survivors: parents, Brian and Cora Guess; brothers, William Brennan, Joshua Brennan, Adam Guess; grandmother, Carol Dahl; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Private family memorial graveside service at Lone Star Cemetery, Denver, Missouri.
Memorial Contributions: Ali Brennan Memorial Fund in care of the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.
Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.