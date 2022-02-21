Jeffery Brendle Sr., 54, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at his home surrounded by family.
He was born April 15, 1967, in St. Joseph, son of Shirley and Robert Brendle Sr.
Jeff graduated from Benton High School, class of 1985.
He married Barbara Ebling on April 11, 1986. Jeff enjoyed hunting, especially deer and mushrooms, fishing, being outdoors, classic trucks and sports, including football and baseball. He also enjoyed coaching baseball and watching wrestling.
He loved spending time with his family and especially his grandkids.
He was a member of King Hill Masonic Lodge and New Home Baptist Church.
Jeffery was preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law, Johnnie Ebling.
Survivors include: wife, Barbara Brendle of the home; children, Jeff (Michelle) Brendle, Jr. of Savannah, Missouri, Eric Brendle and Laine, Jacob Brendle and Denise, Robert Brendle and Sarah Brendle of St. Joseph; sister, Toni Brendle of Forest City, Missouri; brothers: Robert (Marsha) Brendle, Jr. of St. Joseph, Joe (Sheri) Brendle of Gower, Missouri, Jimmy Brendle of St. Joseph, Jerry Brendle of Forest City and John (Wendy) Brendle of Gower; mother-in-law, Elaine Ebling; 13 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Kevin Griffin officiating.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
The Interment will be at the Allen Cemetery, Gower.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
