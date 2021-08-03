Deanna Bremer
Deanna Bremer, 82, of St. Joseph, passed from this life on Aug. 1, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
Deanna was preceded in death by her parents, Letha and Claude Crockett and six siblings.
She is survived by husband, Francis; children, Annette Hollars (Louis), John Bremer (Sheryl) and Patricia Kendrick (Dave); sister, Beverly Graham; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Deanna was a wonderful homemaker and beloved mother. She enjoyed square dancing, crochet and fishing. She loved to travel and was a member of the Midwest Camping Club. She especially enjoyed time spent with her family.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6, and service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel followed by entombment at Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Deanna Bremer Memorial Fund at Nodaway Valley Bank for Boy Scout troops 235 and 324. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
