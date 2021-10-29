Breit, Mary L. 1928-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Mary Lou Breit, 93, of St. Joseph, passed away at Mosaic Hospital on Oct. 22, 2021. She was a 60 year resident of Andrew County, Missouri, born on a farm near Savannah, Missouri, on Sept. 27, 1928, to Homer J. Breit and Lucille (Keiffer) Breit.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Margaret (Breit) Thompson and Dorothy Breit Robb.
She is survived by the joy of her life six nieces and nephews: James (Linda) Robb of Spokane, Washington, Mary K (Ralph) Pruiett of Pittsboro, North Caroline, Michael (Cindy) Robb of Garrison, Montana, James (Nancy) Thompson of The Villages Florida, Beth (Johnny) Dyer of Hodges, South Caroline, and Jane (Richard) Hays of Mechanicsville, Virginia; and several great- and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Mary spent a great part of her life in the field of education. She graduated from Deakin Grade school, Savannah High School in 1946, St Joseph Jr. College in 1948, Northwest Missouri University in 1952 and received an MED from the University of Wyoming in 1962. She taught at different schools in the area ending with teaching business ED at Rosendale High for five years and DeKalb R-IV for 26 years retiring in 1983. She sponsored the yearbook at these schools for 26 years. Mary was a 50 year member of the Cumberland Ridge Presbyterian Church, where she held many offices. It was always an important part of her life. Later she joined St. Paul United Methodist Church and was active with the St. Paul United Methodist Women where she served helping the church and St. Joseph Calvin Center. She was a member of 4H and is a member of the Missouri Retired Teachers Association and the St. Joseph RTA. Other organizations she belonged to are St. Joseph chapter of the AAUW, college women book club, the social club at Austin Oaks and the Savannah Business & Professional Women. In 1991 she was selected as district Woman of the year by Savannah BPW.
Mary liked to learn something new each day and enjoyed using her computer to keep up with her family. She liked to travel and had good visits to all parts of the country visiting family. She enjoyed a trip to the Holy Land in 1984, crossword puzzles, baking, trying to keep up with world affairs and working with her flowers.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be sent to St. Paul’s UMC, the scholarship fund at DeKalb High School, Andrew County Food Pantry or Rolling Hills Library, Savannah.
Visitation with family receiving hours will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah. Burial with committal services will follow in Savannah Cemetery, Savannah. Services are under the direction of Breit & Hawkins in Savannah.
