HOLT, Mo. - Eulonda F. Breeze, 94, Holt, Missouri, formerly of Hamilton, Missouri, passed away on June 24, 2022, at the Shirkey Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Richmond, Missouri. She previously lived in Kearney and Lathrop, Missouri, before moving to Hamilton in 1991.
Eulonda was born on Feb. 7, 1928, in Pattonsburg, Missouri, to Edgar Dale and Alta Pearl (Swope) Daniel. She graduated from the Pattonsburg High School in 1946. She had worked as a tax preparer for H & R Block in Liberty, Missouri, an office worker for Prudential Insurance in North Kansas City, Missouri, and had also worked as a waitress and in the grocery business.
When she was a young girl she had a newspaper route. Her hobbies included cooking, she made the best tenderloins and cherry pie, quilting, crafts, fishing, playing cards, and she was an excellent seamstress.
In May of 1946 she married Donald Ross Breeze in Troy, Kansas. He preceded her in death in 2015.
She was also preceded by her parents; nine siblings; and two grandsons, R.J. and Grayson.
Survivors: children, Rose (Lon) Campbell, Versailles, Missouri, Ross (Vickey) Breeze, Rayville, Missouri, Donna (Lanny) Mullikin, Holt, Lana Day, Kansas City, Missouri, and Joyce Davis, Red Oak, Texas; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.
Eulonda has been cremated under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton.
A private family inurnment service will be held at a later date at the Lock Springs Cemetery, Lock Springs, Missouri.
