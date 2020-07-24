Breckenridge, Phyllis J. 1943-2020

Phyllis Jean (Barmann) Breckenridge, 77, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

She was born May 9, 1943 to James and Genevieve "Jean" (Ingersoll) Barmann.

Phyllis married Jerry Breckenridge in 1962, he preceded her in death August 1996. She married Dennis Boteler September 2006, he preceded her in death in 2011.

She worked at American Angus Association as a computer operator in the Information Systems department for 46 years before retiring in May 2008.

Phyllis was a member of St. Francis Xavier Church and volunteered at The House of Bread.

Her grandchildren were the light of her life. Phyllis always attended any event they participated in. She loved traveling, visiting the lake and her walks with her friend, Shelby Corf. When Phyllis was younger, she and her twin, Dick, would put on dance shows. Phyllis' love of dancing continued throughout her life.

She was preceded in death by her two husbands, Jerry and Dennis; parents; and twin brother, Dick Barmann.

Survivors include: her daughters, Tracie (Breckenridge) Caudle (Jeff), Shelly Kafer; grandchildren, Bridget Vega (Jesse, Jr.), Sarah Pruett (Brennan), Amber Ford (Charles), Adam Caudle, Grace Caudle, BreAnna Kafer (Nick Anderson), Lauren Kafer (Jeff Meyer), Austin Kafer (Jailynn Younger), Brennan Kafer; three great-grandchildren; brother, Dennis Barmann (Deborah); extended family and friends.

Farewell Services 1 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will gather with friends 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to St. Francis Xavier Church - The House of Bread or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at Pancan.org.