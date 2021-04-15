Breckenridge, Alice L. 1935-2021 Cameron, Mo.

CAMERON, Mo. - Alice L. Breckenridge, 85, Cameron, Missouri, formerly of King City, Missouri, passed away Monday, April 12, 2021, at a Cameron nursing home.

She was born on Aug. 3, 1935, in Lathrop, Missouri, the daughter of Martin and Louise (Walker) Rea.

On Sept. 8, 1952, she married J.A. "Doc" Breckenridge. He preceded her in death on Oct. 14, 2009.

Alice faithfully served alongside her husband running a veterinary clinic. She was a member of the First Christian Church of King City, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority in King City, King City Christian Women's Fellowship, and King City Athletic Boosters. She also enjoyed playing piano and organ at her church.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, and her brothers, Joe and Don Rea.

Alice is survived by her children, Kirk (Debbie) Breckenridge, St. Joseph, Micah (Lisa) Breckenridge, King City, John (Darlene) Breckenridge, Cameron, and Chris Ann (Keith) Corbin, Platte City, Missouri; grandchildren, Abra (Paul) Woolard, Bryan (Heather) Kern, Devin Breckenridge, Collin Breckenridge, Jordan (Caleb) Eiberger, Molly (Brad) Harp, Brooke (Brad) Pratt, Kelsey (Clay) Minchew, Bryce Corbin, Allie Corbin, and Brody Corbin; 15 great-grandchildren; brothers, George Rea, Blue Springs, Missouri, and Jack Rea, Jefferson City, Missouri; and sister, Nan (Don) Cain, Kearney, Missouri.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 16, at Roberson Funeral Home, King City. Burial will follow in King City Cemetery, King City. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home where friends may call after 9 a.m.

Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church of King City to be designated later in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, King City, MO 64463.

Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.