ROCK PORT, Mo. - Merry P. Bray, 83, Rock Port, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Pleasant View Nursing Home, Rock Port.
Preceded: parents, Alex and Maudie (Edmonds) Michon; husband, Okly Bray; brothers, Wayne and Claude Michon; sisters, Lucille Bouwens and Alice Martinez.
Survivors: daughter, Lawna (Rick) Bradley, Rock Port; grandchildren: Melinda Bell (Cole Wilczek), Fairfax, Missouri, Hallee Bradley and Ryan Bradley, Rock Port; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 16, 2020, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
Interment: Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port.
Memorials: Rock Port Nutrition Center.
There is no scheduled family visitation.
Services: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.