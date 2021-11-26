Brawner, Roy V. 1934-2021 Stewartsville, Mo.

STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. - Roy Vaughn Brawner, age 87, passed away on Nov. 23, 2021, at his home in Stewartsville, Missouri.
Roy was born Oct. 21, 1934, in Burrton, Kansas, the son of Virtus Roy and Elizabeth Alice (Ratzlaff) Brawner. He attended high school in Endicott, Nebraska, where he was the captain of the basketball team.
Roy married, Darlene (Hunter), on Dec. 28, 1957, in Clarinda, Iowa. To this union four children were born.
He was a maintenance engineer for the Railroad industry his entire life. He was the original John Wayne; tough as they come and a true American. He loved his farm, wife, mom and family very much.
Roy is preceded in death by his wife, Darlene; parents; sons, Rory Brawner and Charles Brawner; sister, Donna Hefner; and brother, Richard Branson.
Survivors include; daughter, Rebecca (Larry) Slone of Statesville, North Carolina; son, Rich (Karen) Brawner of Oswego, Illinois; daughter-in-law, Lisa Brawner of Melrose, Wisconsin; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, numerous other relatives and a multitude of friends.
Direct cremation under the direction of Turner Family Funeral Home of Stewartsville. There will be a private family celebration of life held at a later date.
Memorial Contributions: Alzheimers Association or Wounded Warriors Online Condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
