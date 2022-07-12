Bratton, Sabrina H. 1963-2022 Richmond, Mo.

RICHMOND, Mo. - Sabrina Hallie Bratton, 59, of Richmond, Missouri, died Thursday, July 7, 2022, at her home.
Sabrina was born on April 22, 1963, in St. Joseph, the daughter of Norman and Shirley Ann (Auxier) Steidel. She was united in marriage to Richard Bratton, of St. Joseph, on April 16, 1983. He survives of the home.
Additional survivors include: two daughters, Tarre Lyn (Jeffrey) Woosley, Jr., of St. Joseph, and Lyssa Gaea Bratton (James Russell) of Richmond; three grandchildren: Chase Russell, Brytin Russell, and Cerberus Bratton-Russell; two brothers, Harold (Susan "Susie") Steidel and Marcus Steidel, both of St. Joseph; sister, Vanessa (Mark) Martin of St. Joseph; and many nephews and nieces also survive.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Sabrina was reared and educated in the area of her birth. She graduated in the class of 1981 from the Lafayette High School in St. Joseph. Sabrina was a member of the St. Peter Lutheran Church in St. Joseph. She enjoyed spending her time woodworking, gardening, and crafting. Sabrina will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Sabrina Bratton Memorial Fund. They can be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 East Main Street, P.O. Box 190, Richmond, MO 64085.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at the St Peter Lutheran Church in St Joseph. Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond is in charge of arrangements.
Please remember to share your memories of Sabrina with the family by visiting www.thurmanfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
