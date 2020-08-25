Betty Lou Bratcher 99, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 in a Maryville, Missouri health care center.

She was born May 17, 1921 in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Bessie and George Brazzell.

She graduated from Benton High School and was a homemaker for her life. She loved to cook and be at home with her family. She was a Christian.

Betty was preceded in death by: husband, Milton Bratcher, her parents; sisters, Alice Ellis, Ruby Woodworth, and Zelma Roesch.

Survivors include: daughters, Lorraine (Mike) Thomson, St. Joseph, and Nancy (Benny) Farrell, Maryville, Missouri; sons, Jack Worley, and James (Valerie) Worley both of Kingman, Arizona, 12 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rupp Funeral Home, with graveside funeral services: 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 at the Memorial Park Cemetery, Bill Ellis officiating.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.