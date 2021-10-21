Mickey Dean Branson, 68, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.
On Nov. 11, 1952, he was born to Dillard and Thelma (George) Branson in St. Joseph.
Mickey married Linda Kay Lewis on Aug. 26, 1972; they enjoyed 49 years of marriage. She survives of the home.
After graduating from Lafayette High School in 1971, he earned a degree from Missouri Western State University. For 26 years, Mickey was the manager at Thomas's Market, on the Avenue.
Mickey enjoyed playing the guitar, performing magic, computers and technology and spending time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Bonnie O'Connell and Joy Ella Crowley.
Survivors include: his wife; daughter, Melissa Mollus (Benjamin); son, Blair Branson (Melissa); sister, Phyllis Blue; grandchildren: Sarah, Andrew and Austin Mollus, Silas and Layla Branson; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream: 10 a.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the grandchildren to further their education.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
