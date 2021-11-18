Bob Joel Branson (aka Sony), 65, of St. Joseph passed away Nov. 13, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Bob was born Sept. 19, 1956, in Portsmouth, Virginia, to M.F. (Sonny) Branson and Jacquelyn R. (Handy) Branson.
He was lead carpenter for Clark & Thomas Construction for the last 33 years.
Bob enjoyed woodworking, hunting and fishing. He was an avid sports fan, with KU, KC Chiefs and Nascar being his number ones!
He also made sure his stray cats, squirrels and hummingbirds had plenty to eat.
Bob is survived by: his wife, Carrie (Miller) Branson; son, Taylor R. Branson of the home; daughters Ashley Pearce (Gabe Holmes) and Hailey Pearce; grandchildren: Kaley, Liam, Adalyn, Brantley, Jacelynn, Kyler and future granddaughter, Saylor Ann.
He is also survived by: mother, Jacquelyn Duty; sisters, Sheree McCrea, Shawn ( Randy) Stanton, Pam Branson and Jessica Peltier; aunt, Kara Wineinger; six nephews; three nieces; numerous cousins, which include Cregg and Nancy Handy, Auburn, Washington, whom he considered as a brother and sister.
Bob was preceded in death by: sister, Kristine Cregut; brother-in-law, Danny Cregut; and niece, Tara Ontiveros; grandparents, Joel and Violet Branson, and Mildred and Harold Rupp; and Willard Handy.
Per Bob's request, he has been cremated; there will be no services. He only wanted a Celebration of Life with close family and friends, next spring.
We will miss our Lord of Lords, King of Kings!
Memorial contributions may be made to your local Animal Shelter.
Online guestbook and obituary at www.Heaton BowmanSmith.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
