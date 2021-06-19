Brandt, Charlene 1925-2021 Wathena, Kan.

WATHENA, Kan. - Charlene (Swaim) Brandt, 96, of Wathena, Kansas, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021, at her home, Corby Place in St. Joseph.
She was born April 21, 1925 in Bedford, Iowa, to Howard and Gertrude (Downing) Swaim.
Charlene moved to St. Joseph, in 1944. She then met and married Ben Brandt in 1948 where they spent 48 years on the family farm in Burr Oak Bottom. After Ben's death in 1996, she moved to Wathena.
She is a member of the First Baptist Church in Wathena.
Charlene was preceded in death by her husband, Ben, her parents, brothers; Bill Swaim and Bob Swaim, son-in-law, David McDermit.
Survivors are her sons; Lee (Ruth) Brandt of Wathena, Barry (Heidi) Brandt of Little Rock, Arkansas; daughter, Jackie Brandt McDermit of Sarasota, Florida; brother, James Swaim of Wichita Falls, Texas; sister, Rosalene Varley of Clarinda, Iowa; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews .
Memorial Service: 11 a.m.. Monday, June 21, 2021.
At the First Baptist Church in Wathena, Kansas.
Visitation: Family will receive friends Monday, June 21, 2021, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. until service time.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to the First Baptist Church c/o Harman Rohde Funeral Home P.O. Box 426 Wathena, KS 66090. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
