MOUND CITY, Mo. - Robert Lee Brandon, 69, Mound City, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021.
He was born in Greenville, Ohio, on May 23, 1952. He was the only son of CJ and Betty (Wead) Brandon. Bob grew up in Fairfax, Missouri, and when he was a sophomore in high school his family moved to Fort Myers, Florida. He graduated from Cypress Lake High School in 1970. Bob also attended a community college in Florida, later moving back to Fairfax and then Mound City.
Bob married Carol (VanDeventer) on June 23, 1993. The summer of a big flood in Missouri. He was a charter member of River of Hope Fellowship in Forest City.
Bob began working on the Heindman farms riding a horse and doing ranch work. He worked at Schuylkill/Exide Technologies for 32 years. Bob had various duties over the years as a battery breaker and ended his career as a Health and Safety Supervisor.
He enjoyed golfing, fishing, boating, hunting, gardening, and giving away the produce, taking care of the "Duck Lake", and numerous trips through the refuge. Bob treasured those grandkids and taking them to the bridge to throw rocks and buying them "Bug Juice". The last few years he spent his time on the computer searching for the lake house he was going to buy when he won the lottery! We have two tickets left to see if one of them is THAT winner. Smart phones were a wonderful invention for him. Bob would call, text with emojis on every one of them, selfies were another popular feature with him, and Facebook! Tim and Bob had some interesting conversations on Facebook which were a great source of entertainment to those who followed along.
Bob loved his dogs over the years. Fred and Bam Bam were his brittanies. Later followed by Mutt and Jeff, Dog, and currently surviving and mourning…Beau!
Bob's famous quotes were "I'll be here" and "You know I love you Buddy"!
Survivors include his spouse, Carol; children, Teresa Shanklin, Maryland, Melanie Brandon, Falls City, Nebraska, Josh Brandon (Michelle), Mound City, K.C. Brandon (Annissa), Mound City, Natalie Jackson (Nickie), Big Lake, Missouri; grandchildren, Hannah Monroe (Tommy Williams), Chandler and Kobe Monroe, Cassidy and Tanner Wennihan, Daniell, Quinton, and Graclyn Brandon, Jayce, Will, and Bella Jackson; two great-grandchildren, Brayden and Hunter Williams; half-sister, Candy Brandon, St. Joseph; numerous other relatives and friends near and far away.
Farewell Services 11 a.m. Wednesday, Pettijohn & Crawford Family Funeral Service. Interment Mount Hope Cemetery, Mound City. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Pettijohn & Crawford Family Funeral Service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Mound City Golf Club.
Online guest book and obituary at www.pettijohncrawford.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
