Mark Brandon
BIG LAKE VILLAGE, Mo. - Mark Brandon, 67, Big Lake Village, Missouri, departed this life Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in the St. Luke's Cardiac Intensive Care Unit.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Big Lake Baptist Church, Big Lake Village,where family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in the New Liberty Cemetery, Mound City, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Big Lake Baptist Church, 213 Lake Shore Drive, Craig, MO 64437. Face masks are recommended for the service.
Schooler Funeral Home Fairfax/Craig, www.andrewshannfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
