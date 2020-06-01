Brand, Richard W.

Richard W. Brand

1931-2020

Hopkins, Mo.­­-

Richard W. Brand, 88, of Hopkins, Missouri, passed unexpectedly from this life at his home on Saturday, May 30, 2020.

Richard was born near Clearmont, Missouri on November 7, 1931. His parents were Wayne R. and Sylvia (Voshell) Brand. He lived in the Clearmont area for several years before the family moved to Hopkins.

He attended the Plum Grove Country School, and then graduated from Hopkins High School in 1949.

Richard was a US Army veteran, serving from 1952 to 1954, as a Sergeant in Korea.

He was a self employed farmer, and he raised livestock. He liked tending his farm and stock, and to build fence. Richard enjoyed restoring old tractors and cars, telling stories, and to reminisce. He loved his family; wife, kids and grandkids.

Richard was of the Christian faith. He was a member of the former Xenia Lodge, AF & AM, the North Nodaway Board of Education. A member of the ASCS, (now the FSA) County Committee, the Show-Me Tractor Cruise, Hopkins Historical Society, a charter member of the Hopkins FFA, a 4-H Leader, was a recipient of the Missouri Farm Family award, and the Nodaway County Agriculture Hall of Fame.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his grandson, Alex Brand, in 2015; his brother Robert Brand, sisters; Doris Campbell, Helen Abbey, and infant sister; Sylvia Brand.

On April 8, 1956, Richard was united in marriage to Lois Ann Alexander, at the home of her parents, rural Hopkins. She survives of the home

He is also survived by his four children; Debra (Kyle) Vickers, El Dorado Springs, Missouri; William (Ellen) Brand, Hopkins, Missouri, Joseph (Kim) Brand, Salem, Missouri, and Thomas (Beth) Brand, St. Joseph, MO; 11 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville, Missouri. The burial will follow in the Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins. Military Rites will be conducted at the cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m., on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.

Memorials are suggested to the Hopkins Cemetery, or the North Nodaway Scholarship Fund.