Goldie "Phyllis" A. Braman, 94, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in a St. Joseph hospital. She was born May 4, 1928, in Mayetta, Kansas, daughter of the late Effie and James Keith.She enjoyed riding on the bus, and doing her Witness work. She was one of Jehovah's Witnesses.Phyllis was preceded in death by husband, Alfred S. Braman Jr.; son, Alfred "Buddy" S. Braman III; father, James Alva Keith; mother, Effie Isebele Keith; four brothers; and three sisters.Survivors include, daughter, Tammy (Ernie) Parker of St. Joseph; son, Edward Braman, of St. Joseph; several, grandchildren; great grandchildren; and sister, Linda Baird. Take care of our Girl.Funeral services: 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home.The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Auburn Cemetery.Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
