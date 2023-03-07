Alma R. Braman, 91, St. Joseph,passed away Friday, March 3, 2023.
She was born Feb. 14, 1932, in St. Joseph, to Roy and Sally (Preston) Ferguson.
Alma married Eugene I. Braman on Nov. 28, 1948. They shared 30 years together before he preceded her in death on April 15, 1979.
She was a very strong woman who earned her GED in 1971, then went to nursing school to earn her LPN certificate so she could take care of her husband, Gene. She also worked as a psychiatric aide at the State Hospital in St. Joseph during this time.
Alma liked to do embroidery, crochet and knit. She loved to cook and was an avid reader. She enjoyed watching murder mysteries and westerns, especially ones with John Wayne. She also enjoyed country music. Alma was a Christian.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene; her parents; son, Alfred Glenn Braman; daughter, Sally Ann Blanc; grandchildren, Jennifer Lynne Archer and Jeremy Braman; several brothers and sisters.
Survivors include her children, Roy E. Braman (Sue), Donald Braman (Roberta Ruoff), and Bertha K. Vanderbilt; grandchildren, Tricia "Lillith" Braman, Richard Salvato, Wendy Janouschek (Bryan), Katie Braman, Anthony Salvato (Geraldine), and Jennifer Braman; eight great-grandchildren; numerous extended family members and friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service.
The family suggests memorial contributions to the Disabled American Veterans.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Alma Braman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
