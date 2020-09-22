Bragg, Jackson R. 2020-2020

ELMO, Mo. - Jackson Robert Bragg, 1 day old, passed to the arms of Jesus on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.

Jesus said, "Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these." Matthew 19:14

Jackson was born on Sept. 17, 2020, at St. Luke's in Kansas City, and passed the next day at Children's Mercy in his father's arms.

Survivors: his parents, Jeremiah John and Katie Lou (Marshall) Bragg, Elmo, Missouri; half-brother, Joseph Allen Bragg, Harlan, Iowa; paternal grandparents, Robert Lawrence Bragg Jr, and Norma Jean (Swinford) Bragg, Elmo; maternal grandparents: Everett Eugene Marshall and Vicky Darlene Delane (Havens) Marshall, St. Joseph; and many other aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at the Harvest Fellowship Church, Shambaugh, Iowa. The burial will follow in the Elmo Cemetery, Elmo.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, also at the Harvest Fellowship Church.

Care was entrusted to the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.