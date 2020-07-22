Brady, Robert E. III 1963-2020

Robert Earl "Buddy" Brady III, 56, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020.

He was born November 19, 1963, to Robert Earl II and Regina Brady.

Survivors include: children, Clayton Brady and Kaylee Pollard; grandchildren, Beckett Brady, Tryston Brady, Kenneth Pollard; brothers, Randall and Eric Brady and mother, Regina Brady.

He was preceded in death by his father and wife, Rhonda Brady.

The family will gather with friends 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Pettijohn & Crawford Family Funeral Service. Online guest book and obituary at www.pettijohncrawford.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.