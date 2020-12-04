Bradley, Dr. Odra W. 1920-2020

Dr Odra W Bradley, 100, St. Joseph, went home to be with our Lord, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.

Dr Bradley was born in Macon, Missouri, Aug. 19, 1920, to the late Alexander Bradley and Addie (Carter) Bradley.

Dr. Bradley graduated high school in Aug. 1938, from Moberly, Missouri.

He served in the US Army from June 1942 to Nov. 1945.

Following an honorable discharge from the Army, he attended Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Missouri, where he earned a B.S. in Business Administration and Secondary Education. In 1954, he earned his M. Education from the same institution.

He would further his education by obtaining his Doctorate in Education, from The University of Nebraska-Lincoln, in 1985.

He was preceded in death by: his wife, Maureen (Mike) Bradley; son, Jeffrey Bradley; three sisters: Mildred, Ethel, and Grace; five brothers: Leon, Bill, Isaiah, Stanley and John.

He is survived by: his daughters: Sonja Collins (Sonny), Julie Cook (Tracy), Jill Mumford; son, Steven Mumford; one sibling, Cortez Bradley (Juanella); seven grandchildren; three great- grandchildren; one great- great-grandchild; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Due to Covid19, seating will limited to 50. Please contact Pastor W.A. Hedge if you will be attending (816-232-7355).

Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at St. Francis Baptist Temple.

Memorial Service entrusted to Bullock Family Funeral Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.