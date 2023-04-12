Bradley, Donald 1932-2023 St. Joseph, Mo. Apr 12, 2023 40 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Bradley, Donald 1932-2023 St. Joseph, Mo. Show more Show less Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Donald Bradley, 91, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, April 9, 2023.He was born March 2, 1932, to Roy Bradley and Elsie Stallsworth in St. Joseph.He married Juana Lee Tietz on Aug. 7, 1959.Donald worked for St. Joseph News-Press as a photographer for 30 years and then he was a salesman at Car City Chrysler for 14 years.He was a member of Community of Christ Church.Donald enjoyed photography, fishing, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Vivian Bradley; siblings, Robert Bradley, Loretta Brooks, and Jenny Stewart.Survivors include his wife, Juana Bradley; daughter, Denise Bradley; brother, Richard Bradley (Diane); grandchildren, Justin Olson (Chrisanna), Paige Olson (Phil); great-grandchildren, Jonas, Jude, and Mary-Therese Olson; numerous nieces and nephews.Farewell Services 1 p.m. Friday, 17th Street Community of Christ Church. Private Inurnment Leavenworth National Cemetery at a later date.The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the Service.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation at myasthenia.org.Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Genealogy Publishing × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, April 12, 2023 Late Notices, April 11, 2023 Late Notices, April 7, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesKansas OKs bill on opting kids out of LGBTQ-themed lessonsSuperintendent charged with DWIWoman dies, man seriously injured after Wednesday crashTeacher leads petition on Edgar's tenureTwo seriously injured in three-vehicle crashCivic Arena continuing to seek major eventsTwo people sent to the hospital after crashMotorcyclist sent to hospital after Tuesday crashSJSD makes progress, compares with peersBrawl of teens erupts at Worlds of Fun on opening day
