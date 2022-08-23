David Scott Bradley, 53, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at his home. He was born March 29, 1969, in St. Joseph, son of Karen Sue Mollus and Emery Bradley. He graduated from Benton High School, class of 1987.

David was an avid lifelong baseball player and fan, in his younger years he was a walk on pitcher with the Pittsburgh Pirates farm team, working his way up to the double A program, prior to his shoulder injury. Later on he played softball for the Miller Lite team here locally. He was also an avid Kansas City Royals fan, and he enjoyed the Kansas City Chiefs. He loved spending time with his family watching the Royals games, especially spending time with his daughter, Jordynn and granddaughter Palmer.

