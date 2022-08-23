David Scott Bradley, 53, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at his home. He was born March 29, 1969, in St. Joseph, son of Karen Sue Mollus and Emery Bradley. He graduated from Benton High School, class of 1987.
David was an avid lifelong baseball player and fan, in his younger years he was a walk on pitcher with the Pittsburgh Pirates farm team, working his way up to the double A program, prior to his shoulder injury. Later on he played softball for the Miller Lite team here locally. He was also an avid Kansas City Royals fan, and he enjoyed the Kansas City Chiefs. He loved spending time with his family watching the Royals games, especially spending time with his daughter, Jordynn and granddaughter Palmer.
David was preceded in death by his father, Emery Lee Bradley, and step-father, Charlie Mollus.
He is survived by daughter, Jordynn Miller; granddaughter, Palmer Ashford; mother, Karen Sue Mollus; brother, Steve (Tammy) Bradley; niece, Gracie Bradley; former wives, Dana Callaway and Chrissie Miller.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at the Rupp Funeral Home. He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Memorials are requested to the Friends of the Animal Shelter.
His favorite saying was "B - OK".
