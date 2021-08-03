Bradham, Rebecca L. 1960-2021 Maryville, Mo.

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Rebecca "Becky" Lynn Brickey Bradham, 60, Maryville, Missouri, passed away July 29, 2021, at Menorah Medical Center.
Her memorial service will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Open Door Christian Church, 400 7th Street, Bolckow, Missouri, with final place of rest in Mound City Cemetery, Mound City, Missouri, at a later date.
Becky was born on Aug. 23, 1960, in Fairfax, Missouri. She was the daughter of Larry and Carol Brickey, of Mound City, Missouri. She graduated from Northwest Missouri State University, Bachelor of Animal Science, Bachelor of Dairy Science, and a Masters of Animal Science. She was the Operations Assistant Manager of K-Mart Corporation from 1988 to 1992. Becky married in 1990, to this union she welcomed son, Robert Bradham.
Becky also worked at Kawasaki Corp. for the last 21 years in Maryville, MO and Walmart as an associate over the last 10 years.
She was preceded in death by a daughter; her grandparents, Joe and Lois Giles; Mount Moriah, Missouri; and Bill and Vetra Brickey of Mound City.
She is survived by her son, Robert Bradham (Suzanne), Topeka, Kansas; granddaughter, Paisley Danielle Bradham; parents, Larry and Carol Brickey, Mound City; sister, Ginny Stone (Bobby), Mound City; brother, Bill Brickey (Juanita), Mound City; sister, Ginger Jones (John), Holden, Missouri; nieces and nephews, Nathan Brickey (Rachel), Nicole Brickey, J'Lee Jones, GiGi Jones, and Harrison Jones and great nephew, Sawyer Andrade.
Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.mcgilleyhoge.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.