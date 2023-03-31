Bradford, Wayne W. 1933-2023 Cameron, Mo.

CAMERON, Mo. - Wayne Wilson Bradford, 90, of Cameron, Missouri, passed away March 29, 2023, at his home. Wayne was born March 8, 1933, to Donald and Bernice G. (Saunders) Bradford, in Weatherby, Missouri.

Wayne was a veteran of the United States Navy. He married Margie Wolfe, Aug. 17, 1956, in Osborn, Missouri. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a rural letter carrier in Osborn and Lawson, Missouri. Wayne was a member of the former Lincoln-Anderson Post, Osborn, Elks Lodge 2615 and Cameron Memorial Golf Club. He and Margie wintered in Texas for 22 years. He loved being with family and friends, playing cards, and square dancing.

