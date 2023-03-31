Bradford, Wayne W. 1933-2023 Cameron, Mo.

CAMERON, Mo. - Wayne Wilson Bradford, 90, of Cameron, Missouri, passed away March 29, 2023, at his home. Wayne was born March 8, 1933, to Donald and Bernice G. (Saunders) Bradford, in Weatherby, Missouri.
Wayne was a veteran of the United States Navy. He married Margie Wolfe, Aug. 17, 1956, in Osborn, Missouri. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a rural letter carrier in Osborn and Lawson, Missouri. Wayne was a member of the former Lincoln-Anderson Post, Osborn, Elks Lodge 2615 and Cameron Memorial Golf Club. He and Margie wintered in Texas for 22 years. He loved being with family and friends, playing cards, and square dancing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Bernice, and wife Margie.
Wayne is survived by: daughter, Sandy and Brad Sullivan, Leawood, Kansas; Michael and Ramona Bradford, Warrensburg, Missouri; Alan and Melinda Bradford, Gallatin, Missouri; sister, Shirley Duncan, Osborn; nine grandchildren, Charles Bradford, Jenn (Bob) Reasbeck, Patrick (Brandi) Sullivan, John (Melissa) Sullivan, Sam Bradford (Skip Jones), Michael (Olivia) Sullivan, Megan (Brian) Murdock, Hattie Bradford (Hunter Cornelius), Haden Bradford; nine great-grandchildren.
Memorial fund: Osborn United Methodist Church.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Osborn United Methodist Church, Osborn. For online condolences, visit www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
