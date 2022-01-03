LIBERTY, Mo. - Theresa Mary Bradfield, 89, Liberty, passed away Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at a Gower, Missouri nursing home.
Theresa is survived by: her brother, Kenneth (Maggie) Goepferich; sisters: Rose Terhune, Agnes Warren, Ardella Moody, Mary McNeal, Betty Grogan, Linda (Bruce) Owens; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Theresa has been cremated, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Bethany, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany.
Inurnment will follow in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany.
There is no scheduled family visitation.
Memorials may be made to Three Rivers Hospice in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.
Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
