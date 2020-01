Joan L. Bracken

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Joan L. Bracken, age 74, Springfield, formerly of Grant City, Missouri, died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at the Koger Cemetery, near Denver, Missouri.

There will be no visitation at the funeral home prior to the services.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Andrews-Hann Funeral Home, Grant City. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.