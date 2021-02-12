Amber Dian (Davis) Bracken, St. Joseph, was called to her home in heaven on Feb. 9, 2021.

Amber was born Nov. 30, 1983, to Judy (Kerns) and Jimmie Davis, Sr., of St. Joseph both survive her.

Amber grew up surrounded by the deep love of her close family. She was blessed to have enjoyed many years with her grandparents, great grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Having this rich life of love and support Amber was able to pass this on to her children. She was devoted to her family. It was her mission to make sure her children were close to one another and knew their family. Amber would have given her last breath for her children.

On March 2, 2015, Amber married the love of her life, Jason Bracken. She and Jason were the perfect match. He survives the home.

Amber graduated from Union Star High School in 2002. She earned her BA in Business Administration from Colorado Technical School.

Amber is survived by her daughter, Aubree Ann Walker; son, Alexander Henry Bracken; mom, Judy (Doug) Lown; dad, Jimmie Davis, Sr.; maternal grandpa, Gary Kerns Sr.; brothers, Jimmie (Tara) Davis, Dustin Lake, Andrew (Anne) Lown; sisters, Amanda Lown, Alexis Lown; mother-in-law, Sabrina Bracken; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by: her maternal grandmother, Doris Ann Kerns; her paternal grandmother, Darlene Davis; and her paternal grandfather, Robert Lee Davis, Sr.

Friends are invited to join family on Friday Feb. 12, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman Smith Sidenfaden Chapel 3609 Frederick Avenue St. Joseph, MO 64506 to say our goodbyes and share our memories of Amber.

Services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman Smith Sidenfaden Chapel followed by burial at Memorial Park Cemetery. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.