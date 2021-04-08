Bozarth, Merlin D. 1940-2021 Pattonsburg, Mo.

PATTONSBURG, Mo. - Merlin Dale Bozarth, 80, Pattonsburg, Missouri, went to meet his Savior, Jesus Christ, on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021, at Northcare Hospice in North Kansas City, Missouri.

Merlin is survived by his wife, Dianne of the home; son, Rob (Tricia) Bozarth, Pattonsburg; daughters, Kathy (Brad) Weeks, St. Joseph, and Karen (Todd) Pruitt, Harrisonburg, Virginia; nine grandchildren, Bailey (Drake) Daniel, Timothy (Heather) Weeks, Becca (Joe) Bridgman, Josiah Weeks, Nathan (Camarie) Weeks, Sarah Weeks and Kate, Ryan and Matthew Pruitt; two step-grandchildren, Trevor (Kacee) Ott and Dillon Ott; five great-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Helen Bozarth, Pattonsburg; brother-in-law, Gerald (Kay) Parker, Bethany, Missouri; one niece and two nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 8, at the First Baptist Church, Pattonsburg, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg. Burial with Military Rites will follow in the Koger Cemetery, Pattonsburg. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the church where social distancing will be observed and masks recommended.

Memorials may be made to the Koger Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 152, Pattonsburg, MO 64670.

Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.