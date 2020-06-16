Bozarth, Clyde C. 1936-2020

PATTONSBURG, Mo. - Clyde Carlyn Bozarth, 83, Pattonsburg, Missouri departed this life Monday, March 30, 2020 at a St. Joseph hospital.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the First Baptist Church, Pattonsburg under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg.

Private family inurnment will be held in Civil Bend Christian Cemetery, Pattonsburg. Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church. Memorials may be made to the Pattonsburg Baptist Church in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 152, Pattonsburg, MO 64670.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.