Bozarth, Clyde C. 1936-2020

Pattonsburg, Mo. - Clyde Carlyn Bozarth, 83, Pattonsburg, departed this life Monday, March 30, 2020, at a St. Joseph hospital, following a surgery.

He was born Sept. 13, 1936, in Daviess County, to Robert and Evelyn (Groomer) Bozarth.

He was a 1954 graduate of Pattonsburg High School, and married his high school sweetheart, Helen Morris, on March 27, 1955.

After graduation, Clyde attended an airline school, in Kansas City, worked at a rock quarry, in Colorado, and was employed by Rainbow Bread Company, in St. Joseph, before returning to the work he loved - farming.

Upon his brother, Merlin's, discharge from the Navy, they partnered and farmed together for 45 years as Bozarth Brothers.

Clyde was a member of the First Baptist Church, Pattonsburg.

He and Helen enjoyed wintering in Texas for 15 years.

He also served on the Marion Township Board for 20 plus years. Clyde was very social and always enjoyed swapping stories at the coffee shop or hanging around Rob's Cycle to visit.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; in-laws, Harvey and Charlene Morris; sister-in-law, Rose Ellen Scheidegger; and a nephew, Fred Morris.

Clyde is survived by: his wife of 65 years, Helen; brother, Merlin (Dianne); sister-in-law, Charlotte Bridgman; brothers-in-law, Jim (Pat) Morris and Shorty Scheidegger; nieces and nephews: Vicky Bridgman, Rob (Tricia) Bozarth, Kathy (Brad) Weeks, Karen (Todd) Pruitt, Helen (Chris) McDaniel, Richard (Kathy) Morris, Jack (Karen) Morris, and Jimmy Dean Morris; several great and great-great-nieces and nephews; and many friends.

Also surviving are those adopted by love, Megan (Zeke) Reid and Carter Crone.

A Memorial visitation and service, with inurnment, in Civil Bend Christian Cemetery, Pattonsburg, will be scheduled and published at a later date.

Clyde has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg.

Helen has asked when people send a card, please include a special memory of Clyde.

Memorials may be made to: Pattonsburg Baptist Church, in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 152, Pattonsburg, MO 64670.

Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.