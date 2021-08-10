Boyles, James M. 1933-2021 Maryville, Mo.

MARYVILLE, Mo. -James M. Boyles, 88, died Aug. 6, 2021.
He was born April 7, 1933, to Roger and Estel (Hardin) Boyles.
Jim graduated from Bolckow High School.
In 1951, Jim married Donna Faye Boswell and they lived in Savannah, Missouri.
Over the years they lived in various towns in Missouri and Illinois.
Jim was employed by Burlington Northern Railroad, retiring in 1991. He had a lifelong passion for farming.
His memory will live on with: his wife, Donna, of Maryville; son, James David (Sharon) Boyles of Morrison, Illinois; and daughters: Sharon (Larry) Woodring of Decatur, Georgia, Brenda (Jeff) Varney of Bloomington, Illinois, Lora Lee Harold of Sycamore, Illinois and Jeanette Stevenson of Kenosha, Wisconsin.
He was proud of his nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Jim is also survived by brother, Milton (Mary) Boyles of St. Joseph.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; brother, Jerry; sister and brother-in-law, Sylvia and Don Manship.
Graveside services and interment: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, New Point Cemetery, New Point, Missouri.
Family will greet friends beginning at 10 a.m. at the Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon, Missouri.
Memorials: Alzheimer's Association or the New Point Cemetery.
Covid protocols of masks and social distancing will be adhered to.
Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.