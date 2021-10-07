COUNTRY CLUB, Mo. - Alice Kay Boyles, 76, Country Club, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.
Kay was born Jan. 8, 1945, to Ralph and Alice (Jennings) Jackson in St. Joseph.
She graduated from Central High School in 1962. Kay married William Boyles on May 12, 1963. She was co-owner and office manager of Auto-Mo-Deals car lot.
Kay was a member of Community of Christ-Abundant Life Center.
She was preceded in death by her parents; niece, Donna Kay Proctor; brothers-in-law, Jim Brown, and Jim Turney.
Kay is survived by her husband, Bill; son, Timothy "Tim" Boyles (Debbie); sisters, Judy Brown, Barbara Turney; brother, Lawrence "Bud" Jackson; several nieces, nephews, numerous friends and her beloved dog, Holly.
Farewell Services 1 p.m. Saturday, Community of Christ-Abundant Life Center, 5130 Faraon, St. Joseph. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Joseph Animal Shelter or KU Cancer Center.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
