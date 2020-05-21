Sue Ellen Boyer, 69, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. She was born Sept. 6, 1950 in Indianapolis, Indiana, daughter of Eileen and Howard McNay.

In 1994, she married Phillip Boyer. Sue spent many years as a waitress. She had a passion for serving others and especially loved serving with her church family at The Renew Church.

Sue was preceded in death by: father, Howard McNay; mother, Eileen McNay; and a sister.

Survivors include, husband, Phillip Boyer of the home; her step-children, Melody (Fred) Miller, of Fredericktown, Missouri; Phillip Boyer II of Enid, Oklahoma; and Christopher Boyer of Enid, Oklahoma; four grandchildren, one great grandson.

Mrs. Boyer has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.

Memorial Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020 at The Renew Church.

Pastor Josh Coverett, officiating.

Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.

