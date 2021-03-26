Melissa Anne Boyer, 51, of St. Joseph, passed away after a courageous battle with lung cancer on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born Oct. 12, 1969, in Topeka, Kansas, daughter of Dianne and Claude Schmille. She graduated from Lafayette High School in 1987 and married Neil on Sept. 14, 1996, and he survives of the home.
She worked at Mosaic Life Care Hospital for 25 years as a pre access representative. Melissa loved her family very much. She enjoyed fishing, camping, racing, boating and going out on the sandbar. Florida was her happy place and most of all loved her dogs and all animals. She was a Christian, baptized at Central Christian Church. Survivors include, husband, Neil Boyer of the home; sons, Boston and Krayton Boyer, of St. Joseph; father, Claude Schmille, Hiawatha, Kansas; mother, Dianne Schmille, Sallisaw, Oklahoma; sisters, Kristen (Shon) O'Meara, St. Joseph, and Amanda (Will) Clifton, Sallisaw; brother, Terry Schmille of Texas, father-and mother-in-law, Robert (Fanny) Boyer, St Joseph; sister-in-law, Rhonda (Richard) Nurski, St. Joseph; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services: 10 a.m., Monday, March 29, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Rodney Raymond officiating.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Bethel Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to the Melissa Boyer memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.