Joyce Caroline Boyer, born Aug. 20, 1934, to Clyde Rudolph Millholen and Goldie Marie Calvert Millholen in St. Joseph, the youngest of four children. Joyce graduated from Savannah, Missouri, High School, Class of 1952. Upon graduation worked as a practical nurse at Dr. Nichols Cancer Sanatorium in Savannah. On March 7, 1953, she married Alva Lee Boyer of Halls, Missouri, at King Hill Baptist Church in St. Joseph. She worked 20 years at Whitaker Cable until the plant closed. She was a home maker. She raised four sons, Alfred, Alan, Michael, and Mark.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Alva, in 2009; son, Mark in 1992; her parents; brother, Neal Wayne Millholen; and sister, Edra Palmer; her best friend and adopted sister, Bonnie Downing; as well as her beloved dog, Dottie.

