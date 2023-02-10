WAYNE, Neb. - Jeanne Mae Boyer, 93, Wayne, Nebraska, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.
She was born Feb. 12, 1929, to Charles and Arlie (Calvert) DuBree, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Her family moved to St. Joseph in 1944. On Aug. 30, 1946, Jeanne was married to B. W. Boyer, in Wathena, Kansas, and were married for 65 years. Jeanne worked for the Buchanan County Assessor's office in St. Joseph for 20 years. Jeanne was very active in her church and was a member of U.M.W. Christian Women's Group.
Jeanne is survived by her daughter, Carol Stephens; two grandchildren, Christin (Rod) Lutt and Troy (Amber) Cook; two step-grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Arlie DuBree; husband, B.W. Boyer; and son-in-law, Jonah Stephens.
Jeanne's family appreciates your prayers, thoughts, and kindnesses shown to them during this time.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10 a.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts to be sent to Ebenezer Methodist Church.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
