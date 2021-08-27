Boyer, Ila M. 1921-2021 Old Hickory, Tenn.

OLD HICKORY, Tenn. -Ila Marie (Owen) Boyer of Old Hickory, stepped into Eternity with Jesus on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. The cause of death was Alzheimer's.
Ila was born to Wade and Flossie Owen on Nov. 4, 1921.
She was united in marriage to Paul W. Boyer Nov. 14, 1942. To this union was born one daughter, Jill Ann, who resides in Old Hickory.
Ila was preceded in death by: her parents, Wade and Flossie Owen; husband, Paul W. Boyer; one sister, Ruby (Owen) Phillips; and three brothers: Roy (Sandy) Owen, Clark Owen and Claude Owen.
She is survived by her daughter, Jill and brother Lloyd (Bud) Owen of Gower, Missouri.
Ila was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church for many years. She was a very devoted and loving wife, mother, and friend, always giving of herself and blessing others. Ila's love ran deep and she walked a straight line of integrity.
Shortly after her husband's passing, she moved to Orange County, California, to care for her sister Ruby for nearly two years.
After Ruby's passing, she was busy working in Packaging, was a caregiver for three elderly individuals and at the ripe young age of 82, she began a journey as a Crossing Guard for 700+ elementary children in Irvine, California. After 15 years of serving the community as a Crossing Guard, she retired at the age of 97. Ila was interviewed on the Mike Huckabee Show as one of Huck's Heroes on her 96th birthday. That video will be featured at her service.
All in all, Ila was a vibrant person who gave 100% to whatever she was doing. She was always busy doing and giving. The Word of God tells us in James 1:22 "prove yourselves doers of the Word." She did.
The word retirement was not in her vocabulary; she would say: "you rock, you rot!" Ponder that…there is truth in those words.
In her spare time, she "loved" gardening. The outside of her home was immaculate. One of her neighbors said they had never seen anyone wear down a broom so quickly.
Ila would say she loved being a caretaker of what God had created, said it was good therapy! Thus, Ila was a "caretaker", in every sense of the word.
She would "thank" the Lord daily for good health, and good health she always had, until Alzheimer's began to take its toll four years ago. She did not give up, rather continued to press through the adversity as best as she could. She lived her life full of expectation and with a servant's heart.
She was a true Proverbs 31 woman: "wisdom in her mouth, and worth far above rubies…one neighbor said she was always there to bless... "
Ila's Celebration of Life Service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at Maysville United Methodist Church under direction of Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville, Missouri.
Visitation one hour prior to funeral service, at the church.
Afterglow Fellowship: Noon to 3 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, you may give to the Owen Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Online condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
