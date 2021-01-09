SHAWNEE, Kan. - Geraldine "Jeri" Boyer, 83, Shawnee, Kansas, died Dec. 24, 2020. She was born Dec. 30, 1936, in St. Joseph, Missouri, to James and Mabel Monaghan. Jeri married Robert Boyer on Jan. 24, 1957 in St. Joseph. Bob and Jeri worked together in their business, Boyer's Maintenance Service for over 35 years. They were very active as Jehovah's Witnesses and involved in volunteer bible teaching work and the construction of Kingdom Halls in Kansas and Missouri, and Branch construction in Ecuador, South America.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, in 2015; brother, James "Jim" Monaghan and wife Marie; sister, Dixie Vines; and son-in-law, Paul Morales.

Survivors include: daughters, Susan Morton, husband Daniel, and Sara Morales; grandchildren, Brooke Churulich and Jared Morton; great- grandchildren, Ronin and Bodie Morton; and many nieces, cousins and friends.

Online guestbook and obituary at www.kansascremation.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.