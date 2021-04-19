CAMERON, Mo. - Floyd Terrance "Terry" Boyer, 80, of Cameron, passed away on Friday April 16, 2021, at a care facility in Blue Springs, Missouri.
Terry was born on Oct. 26, 1940, in Hemple, Missouri, to the late Floyd L. and LaVerne (Riggs) Boyer.
He was a graduate of Central High School in St. Joseph.
He began his career in law enforcement with the St. Joseph Police Department, where he was a K-9 officer with his partner, "Shane". He was a member of the S.W.A.T. team and he trained officers in scuba and water rescue. He later graduated from the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia, in March of 1981, and was a polygraph operator. He was very proud of his service in law enforcement.
Terry was a lifetime member of the NRA and he was a founding member of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #3.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Boyer was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Boyer.
He is survived by: his sons, Brad (Sheila) and Bryan (Lynda Sue) Boyer; grandchildren: Nichole Evans, Melissa Hensley, Jessica Boyer, Sarah Rock and Lance Westrick; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Dianne (Corky) Dewey and Linda (Bill) Arthur; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
A private graveside service and inurnment will be held at Freeman-Kerns Cemetery, at a later date.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, in support of law enforcement families. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
