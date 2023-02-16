Doris Ann Boyer, 76, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in St. Joseph. She was born March 13, 1946, in Bolckow, Missouri, daughter of late Evelyn and Roy Nelson. She graduated from Rosendale High School. She enjoyed her own home day care, also working at Ashland United Methodist, and Wyatt Park Christian day cares.
Doris enjoyed going to garage sales, traveling, going on vacations and family get togethers. She was a member of United Methodist Womens group and the St. Paul United Methodist Church.
Doris was preceded in death by husband, Wesley Boyer; her parents; three brothers, Steve, Ronald, and Donald; and her sister, Marilyn Sweet.
Survivors include daughter, Stacie (Dave) Williams of St. Joseph; granddaughter, Tracie Williams; and great-grandson, Ryker; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Funeral services and public live stream; 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at the Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Sid Robbins officiating. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.
Online condolence, obituary and public live stream at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Doris Boyer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.