Doris Ann Boyer, 76, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in St. Joseph. She was born March 13, 1946, in Bolckow, Missouri, daughter of late Evelyn and Roy Nelson. She graduated from Rosendale High School. She enjoyed her own home day care, also working at Ashland United Methodist, and Wyatt Park Christian day cares.

Doris enjoyed going to garage sales, traveling, going on vacations and family get togethers. She was a member of United Methodist Womens group and the St. Paul United Methodist Church.

To plant a tree in memory of Doris Boyer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

