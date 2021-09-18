OREGON, Mo. - Donna Kay Boyd, 73, passed away Sept. 17, 2021, at an Oregon, Missouri, healthcare facility. She was born in Craig, Missouri, on Dec. 31, 1947, one of eight children of Calvin and Geraldine (Cook) Rogers.
Donna graduated from Craig High School and Casper Beauty College. She married Bobby Boyd on Oct. 1, 1966, in Auburn, Nebraska, and they became parents of three daughters.
The Boyd family moved to Wyoming in 1977. Donna worked at various jobs including FBG Services at Black Butte Coal, bingo halls, and her favorite as a school bus aide for Sweetwater School District.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and aunts, uncles and cousins.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Laura (Bryan) Hale, Cheyenne, Wyoming, Shannon (Moeen) Alam, Rock Springs, Wyoming, E. LeeAnn Jordan, Nehalem, Oregon; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jake (Gwen) Rogers, Oregon, Missouri, Gene (Colette) Rogers, Craig, Missouri, Steven (Carol) Rogers, Oregon, Missouri, Russell Rogers, Milwaukee, Oregon, and Calvin (Debbie) Rogers, Oregon, Missouri; sisters, Annie Prussman, Craig, Missouri and Susan (Ron) Kumm, Higginsville, Missouri; six grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services: 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 25, River of Hope Fellowship Church, Mound City, Missouri, where the family will greet friends beginning at 10 a.m. Inurnment at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Mound City. Memorials to the Mosaic Hospice, Maryville, Missouri.
Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com/ As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
