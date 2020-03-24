Bowser, Phyllis J. 1939-2020

Phyllis Jane Bowser, 80, born Aug. 9, 1939, passed away March 21, 2020, at her home in Corby Place Senior Living, St. Joseph.

She was born in Gallatin, Missouri, to parents, Helen Katherine (Pendleton) and Claud Watson Stigers.

Phyllis, and her family later moved to St. Joseph and she graduated from Lafayette High School in 1957.

She married William John "Bill" Bowser, May 16, 1964, in St. Joseph, where they made their home.

Phyllis and Bill had one daughter, Jane Michelle Bowser, born June 8, 1965.

The family enjoyed traveling together.

Phyllis and Jane had a close mother/daughter relationship. They worked on a lot of projects and traveled a lot together, until Jane's unexpected death in 2008.

Phyllis worked at the First National Bank, in St. Joseph, for a number of years.

She enjoyed traveling with Bill to Shrine events, representing Moila Shrine Temple while Bill was Potentate, traveling to various Scottish Rite events, other Masonic organizations as well as numerous other organizations they were involved in.

Phyllis volunteered, was active and held offices in many organizations throughout her adult life. Eastern Star, Social order of the Beauceant, Enlisted Association of the National Guard Auxiliary, to name a few.

Phyllis was preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Bill Bowser, May 26, 2019; daughter, Jane Michelle Bowser, April 25, 2008.

She is survived by: her special friends, Ginny and Jack Coburn, St. Joseph, Ginny and Jack Vernon, Fairfax, Missouri; cousins, Steve Siegel, Tristin Siegel, Oakley Moad, Gallatin, Missouri; and Bill's cousin, Ted (Gloria) Stevenson, Cameron, Missouri; a host of loving caregivers and nurses at Corby Place; and her beloved companion, Heather, the cat.

Private Farewell Services & Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

Friends may call 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Corby Place Senior Living or Mosaic Life Care Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Corby Place Senior Living or Mosaic Life Care Hospice.